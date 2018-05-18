Veteran participates in Wilmington Grand Prix despite being told he may never walk again

He was told he may never walk again after he was ambushed by a bomb on the battlefield.But today, Iraq war veteran Brian Tibbits is getting ready to race.The 41-year-old marine defied his prognosis after a landmine detonated under his vehicle in 2004, essentially breaking his back.But in the years since, lots of hard work has prepared him to compete in the very challenging Monkey Hill Time Trial, which is the opening event for the Wilmington Grand Prix."For me it's just coming out here, I know I can do it, you know getting up this little stretch here and do it safely in the best time possible, given the conditions that we have," says Tibbits.Brian's race kicks off today at 5:00 p.m. rain or shine.------