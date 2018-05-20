FAMILY & PARENTING

NJ couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Celebrating 70 years of marriage. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on May 20, 2018.

CLEMENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just beginning their married life, Bob and Marion Moran are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple marked the milestone occasion at the Lamp Post Diner in Clementon Saturday surrounded by family and friends.

So, what was their advice for the new Duke and Dutchess of Sussex?

"Don't fight when you go to bed at night, be happy," Bob said.

"True, true," Marion said.

At 90 and 92 years old, Bob and Marion have spent most of their lives together.

But Marion knows exactly why she's still in love with her World War II veteran husband.

"He's quiet, very quiet," she said with a laugh.

Congrats Bob and Marion on 70 years of married bliss!

Related Topics:
familyn.j. newsnew jersey newsmarriageweddingClementon
