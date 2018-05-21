Man falls 30 feet from I-95 ramp in Chinatown section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say members of a family were trying to fix a broken-down car on a highway overpass when one of them fell 30 feet.

It happened at 12 a.m. Monday on the off-ramp from I-95 to the Vine Street Expressway in the city's Chinatown section.

Officers say the 18-year-old victim lost his balance and fell onto 8th and Vine streets.

He suffered a serious head injury and was undergoing surgery at an area hospital.

Police were working to determine what caused the man to fall.

