Two people are hospitalized after a crash at a shopping center in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia in which one car ended up inside a business.It happened at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Hunting Park Avenue.Police tell Action News a driver hit a vehicle while leaving the parking lot.Then, police say, instead of hitting the brake pedal she stepped on the accelerator and ended up inside Rainbow clothing store.The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.The male driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to Temple in critical condition.There was no structural damage to the building that houses the store.An investigation into the incident continues.------