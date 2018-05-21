Security camera captures robbery in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen who terrorized a young woman during a robbery in Port Richmond.A home security camera caught the hooded robbers running up behind the 31 year old along the 3300 block of Agate Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.The men immediately pushed the victim up against a wall and demanded her keys and purse, which contained her a number of items including an iPhone X and a prescription pad.The gunmen were last seen running down Ontario Street.If you have any infrormation on the robbery you are asked to call East Detectives.------