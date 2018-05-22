Video shows burglar targeting South Philly daycare

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a daycare burglar caught on camera.

The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. on May 14th.

Surveillance video shows the suspect kicking in the side door of Magic Years Day Care in the 1800 block of South 17th Street.

Once inside the suspect search for items to steal, but something startles him and he flees.

Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to contact Det. Martella at the Philadelphia Police South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014.

