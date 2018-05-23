TRAFFIC

Crash slows traffic on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp., N.J.

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash on Atlantic City Expressway, as seen on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 23, 2018 (WPVI)

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
First responders are on the scene of a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township.

It happened before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes.

Police tell Action News the driver of a box truck lost control and crashed.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the truck in a wooded area alongside the highway.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on May 23, 2018.



At least two people in the truck were injured.

A medical helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newstraffic accidentcrashWinslow
