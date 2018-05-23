300 students across the region recognized by the Anti Defamation League.

They've pledged to take a stand against bullying in local schools, and now they are being honored for that commitment.Nearly 300 students, from across the region, were invited to the Pennsylvania Convention Center to be recognized by the Anti Defamation League.Each of these children promotes respect in their community by taking part in the No Place for Hate program.Philadelphia Eagle Chris Long was also part of Wednesday's event, from afar.He sent this video to accept the Making a Difference Award, an honor given to him because funded scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.