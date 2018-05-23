COMMUNITY & EVENTS

A south Jersey Veteran celebrates his 97th birthday

James Purnell served bravely as a corporal in World War Two (WPVI)

CARNEY'S POINT, N.J. (WPVI) --
They gathered in South Jersey to celebrate a veteran who has served this country bravely

James Purnell turned 97 Wednesday, and plenty of people wanted him to know he is special.

A birthday gathering complete with speakers and a cake was held at the senior care center Active Day of Carney's Point.

The Army Veteran was moved to tears as everyone sang happy birthday and wished him well.

Friends and family call Purnell "Pop" and say he makes everyone laugh.

Purnell served in the 679th Ordinance Ammunition Company as a Corporal in World War II.
