BUSINESS

Wawa opening 800th store

EMBED </>More Videos

Wawa opening 800th store. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Wawa will open its 800th store Thursday morning.

The grand opening Thursday will see special giveaways for the first 100 customers, free food and drink samples, and a huge 800-shaped cake. The store will offer several grand opening specials including any size fountain drink for $0.89 and any Shorti hoagie variety for $2.99.

The store at 1702 Rocky Run Parkway in Wilmington will also be giving away free coffee through Sunday to celebrate.

Wawa is opening 50 stores this year throughout the mid-Atlantic and Florida. It is also renovating 75 others.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdelaware newswawaWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News