Man dies after being shot in head at prom party in West Philadelphia

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a 23-year-old man shot and critically wounded during a prom party in West Philadelphia Thursday night has died.

Aaron Searight was hit in the head by what police believe was a stray bullet.


The shooting happened during what should have been a joyous time: a woman holding a prom party for her 17-year-old nephew who is graduating from Boys Latin High School and on his way to Hampton University.

But the mood quickly turned on the 600 block of 55th Street after shots rang out around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

"There were approximately 70 people out here of all ages, from infants up to adults," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "It looks like after the kid left for his prom, a young male appears on the corner and fires into the crowd."

Police said the gunman fired as many as six shots into the crowd. They said it was a miracle no one else was struck.

EMBED More News Videos

Man shot in head at prom party in West Philadelphia: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 24, 2018


Searight's family is devastated.

They are sure he was not the intended target, but sadly was standing near the man who was. Someone in the crowd, police say, fired back at the hooded person who shot Searight.

"It was gunshots rang out, not intended for my brother, but unfortunately he was the one that was hit," said Searight's brother Kamal.

Police sources say they have the names of several persons of interest in this case, and they have been scouring the neighborhood looking for surveillance video to help in the manhunt.

Aaron Searight was a School District of Philadelphia employee.

His brother said he worked in a program to mentor young students. The school district did not return calls seeking comment.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootinggunsgun violenceWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News