Indiana middle school shooting leaves teacher, student injured; suspect in custody

Indiana middle school shooting leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. --
Someone opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, injuring an adult and a child before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims in the attack at Noblesville West Middle School were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis and their families were notified, Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release.

Authorities were on the scene of a reported active shooter at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana on May 25, 2018.


The suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody, he said.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said an adult victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She had no information on the victims' ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

Helicopter footage showed dozens of police officers milling around the school. Students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

