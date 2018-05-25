It's a big prom night in Philadelphia, and while the prom is special for all high school juniors and seniors, it was a unique experience Friday night for a special young lady from Universal Audenreid Charter High.Beautiful young women in stylish gowns and handsome men arrived in style.Apparently arriving these days means serious wheels everything from Jags to a Bentley drop top, dropping off at the Sheraton Society Hill in Philadelphia.But our focus was on one stretch limo and one young lady, Autumn Wallace."It's going to be a night to remember for sure, I'm shocked," said Autumn.Autumn is one of two Audenreid students rewarded for their academics with an ultimate prom experience.It included make-up, the dress and the limo. All thanks to a Community group that has done this for 9 years.Anton Moore from Unity in the Community said, "To grant a special prom for a student that attends a school in our community in South Philadelphia.And there was one other surprise for Autumn, her escort, Eagles safety Tre Sullivan.A prom is a rite of passage for teens and the second year Eagle says he was glad to help make this one special for Autumn."I definitely want to help, and help a younger kid really enjoy their prom. It will stick with her forever. She really is enjoying it, you can tell," said Sullivan.------