Big prom night for Philly high school senior escorted by Eagles player

Big prom night for Philly high school senior. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a big prom night in Philadelphia, and while the prom is special for all high school juniors and seniors, it was a unique experience Friday night for a special young lady from Universal Audenreid Charter High.

Beautiful young women in stylish gowns and handsome men arrived in style.

Apparently arriving these days means serious wheels everything from Jags to a Bentley drop top, dropping off at the Sheraton Society Hill in Philadelphia.

But our focus was on one stretch limo and one young lady, Autumn Wallace.

"It's going to be a night to remember for sure, I'm shocked," said Autumn.

Autumn is one of two Audenreid students rewarded for their academics with an ultimate prom experience.

It included make-up, the dress and the limo. All thanks to a Community group that has done this for 9 years.

Anton Moore from Unity in the Community said, "To grant a special prom for a student that attends a school in our community in South Philadelphia.

And there was one other surprise for Autumn, her escort, Eagles safety Tre Sullivan.

A prom is a rite of passage for teens and the second year Eagle says he was glad to help make this one special for Autumn.

"I definitely want to help, and help a younger kid really enjoy their prom. It will stick with her forever. She really is enjoying it, you can tell," said Sullivan.

