Man found shot to death on porch in Kingsessing

A man is found shot to death inside an enclosed porch and police want your help in finding his killer.Thirty-two-year-old LaVaun Steward met with a tragic end on Tuesday, December 12.It was just after 9 p.m. when police were called to the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.Citizens Crime Commission John Apeldorn said, "When they get there, they go to one of the enclosed porches there they find the deceased. He's lying there. He's got gunshot wounds to his upper left back and lower abdomen."At this time, police say they have very little information on Steward's case and are urging anyone to come forward.Apeldorn adds, "What we need is some help from the public. You know maybe somebody out there has seen something to help us out with the case. And you know if you want to call, remain anonymous, if you're a friend and you don't want to be identified because of repercussions, call our tip line at 215-546-TIPS.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.Again the number to call isAll calls will remain anonymous.------