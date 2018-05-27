U.S. & WORLD

228,000 pounds of Spam recalled

228,000 pounds of Spam recalled.

Spam is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken.

The cans might be contaminated with pieces of metal, according to Hormel, which makes the food.

The company says the cans in question were produced between February 8th and February 10th, and have a "best-buy date" of February 2021.

Four people have complained about the metal, and there have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with biting into it.

If you have any of the products in question, throw them away or return them for a refund.

