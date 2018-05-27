SOCIETY

Army veteran honored as he turns 97

EMBED </>More Videos

Army veteran honored as he turns 97. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on May 27, 2018. (WPVI)

CARNEY'S POINT (WPVI) --
A salute is going out to a special military veteran at the Jersey shore.

James Purnell turned 97-years-old, and plenty of people turned out to celebrate.

A birthday gathering complete with speakers and a cake was held at the senior care center called Active Day of Carney's Point.

The Army veteran was moved to tears as everyone sang Happy Birthday and wished him well.

Friends and family call Purnell "Pop" and say he makes everyone laugh.

Purnell served in the 679th Ordinance Ammunition Company as a Corporal in World War 2.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsbirthdayveteranarmy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News