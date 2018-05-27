U.S. & WORLD

Police: Woman held captive slips note to veterinary employee

Florida authorities say a woman who was beaten and held captive by her boyfriend escaped after she slipped a note to a veterinary employee.

DELAND, Fla. --
Florida authorities say a woman who was beaten and held captive for two days at gunpoint by her boyfriend escaped when she convinced him bring their dog to an animal hospital - and then slipped a note to a staff member.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal quotes the Volusia County Sheriff's Office as saying 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd was arrested at DeLand Animal Hospital. He is being held without bond on domestic violence and other charges.

The report says Floyd beat the woman Wednesday and refused to let her leave their home. Two days later, she convinced Floyd to let her take their dog to a veterinarian, although he wouldn't let her go alone.

It's unclear whether Floyd has retained an attorney.

