Rain causes flooding across Delaware Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3528639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding, sinkholes in Montco following rain: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., May 27, 2018

Several areas across the Delaware Valley saw flood conditions following Sunday morning's heavy rains.Video of floodwaters was captured by an Action News viewer in Upper Providence.Residents said the dangerous waters came in fast around nine this morning."Basically chaos with the water," said Ernie Toth of Mont Clare. "All you saw was water coming down the street from the neighbor's house all the way down."On Walnut Street you can see where water broke off a portion of the roadway. Township crews responded and had the road fixed by Sunday afternoon.In Lower Makefield Township rescuers helped nearly 15 people stranded on an island in the middle of the Delaware River after their boat broke down in swift waters.And there was more damage off of Route 422 in Collegeville at the intersection of Upper Indian Head Road and Cedar Mill Road. Crews, including PECO workers, spent the afternoon at a sinkhole that formed from the same rainfall and flooding.------