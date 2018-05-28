Bank robber caught on camera in Newark, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Bank robber caught on camera in Delaware: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 28, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Newark, Delaware are searching for an armed robber who was caught on camera holding up a bank over the weekend.

The man walked into the TD Bank branch on the 200 block of East Delaware Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

He displayed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband then handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller obliged. The robber then ran off with an unknown amount of money.

He is described as a black male with a beard and wearing a tan jacket and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact Detective Paul Keld at pkeld@newark.de.us or 302-366-7100, ext. 3106.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsrobberysurveillance videoNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News