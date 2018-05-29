FAMILY & PARENTING

No charges filed after boy, 4, attacked by family dog in Juniata Park

EMBED </>More Videos

No charges after boy attacked by dog: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Authorities say no charges will be filed after a 4-year-old boy was attacked by his family's pit bull, and then the dog was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street.

One young witness told Action News, "The dog was dragging the kid, most likely all over the backyard."

Another witness, Adrian Rodriguez, said, "It looked like the child stopped moving - he couldn't move or anything."

Several others also witnessed the gruesome attack.

EMBED More News Videos

Boy, 4, attacked by family dog in Juniata Park. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 28, 2018.


"A lot of men came and were screaming for help," one said. "And they were hitting the dog, but he wouldn't get off."

"Once the dog let go of the child, he was happy," said another. "His tail wagged, (then) a person came out and shot the dog."

The dog died from its injuries.

The child suffered bites to his body and was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, the police took one man into custody.

As he was escorted from a house near where the attack happened, he told reporters he thought he saved the boy.

Tuesday morning, police told Action News no charges will be filed against him or anyone else in this case.

As for the young men who witnessed the attack, one of them told Action News they will never forget what they saw.

"I'm going to be scared of dogs for the rest of my life," said one.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphilly newsdog attackNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News