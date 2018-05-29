SPORTS

Sixer Joel Embiid shows no mercy during pickup games in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Joel Embiid hits South Philly courts: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Sixers season ended a few weeks ago, but Joel Embiid isn't spending the entire off-season in the gym.

He's been spotted at several outdoor courts in South Philadelphia taking on whoever happens to be there.

During his most recent pickup game at 10th and Lombard streets Monday night, the Sixers center showed no mercy.

Video shows him setting himself up for a windmill jam by bouncing the ball off an opponent's forehead.

The poor guy didn't seem to mind. After all, he WAS getting to play with an NBA all-star.

Last week, Embiid was caught on camera during a pickup game at a different neighborhood park dunking on another non-NBA-sized player.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersjoel embiidSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News