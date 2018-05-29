Wildwood Mayor on arrest video: 'Nobody wants to rush to a conclusion'

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --It's been three days now since 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia was punched and tackled to the ground by Wildwood police officers.
And Action News has learned this isn't the first time she's been in trouble with the law.
Court records show back in 2017 she pleaded guilty to a simple assault charge in Philadelphia.
And after the unfortunate incident this past weekend Weinman is facing a variety of charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and aggravated assault by spitting on an officer.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. spoke very matter of fact about the ongoing investigation into how this situation was handled.
"Nobody wants to rush to a conclusion," said Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano. "Even though some people are, it's easier to make sure that when the information comes out it's accurate."
Troiano said he hopes the investigation will be finished by the end of the week. He said at the conclusion of the investigation, the body camera footage from the officers will be released.
Police said officers approached Weinman for underage drinking on the beach. The end result was the viral video that's now been viewed millions of times.
"We will continue to enforce the laws that were given to enforce," said Troiano.
On the boardwalk Tuesday, just about everyone we talked with had seen the video. There were a variety of opinions as to how things were handled.
"It's underage drinking and we have to put an end to that on the beaches because it's disruptive to the families that are there," said Eileen Rose, of Sea Isle City. "But I think the officer needed to show a little more restraint."
