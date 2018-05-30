PETS & ANIMALS

Horse gets loose, leaps fence at Devon Horse Show

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

DEVON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Video from the Devon Horse Show depicts a wild scene, as one of the horses breaks loose, hurdles the fence in the stands and makes a run for it.

The stunned crowd was screaming as the horse ran back toward the stable area.

The horse was later safely caught in the stable area, shipped home and was checked by a veterinarian.

Horse show officials say the horse suffered minor scrapes.

Officials also say the rider immediately dismounted from the carriage and was not injured.

