Parents: 7-year-old son left on school bus for hours

Parents say son left on school bus for hours. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As temperatures soared into the 80s on Tuesday, parents say their young son was left on a hot school bus for hours in Southwest Philadelphia.

Kayzar Sanders and April Silver are now demanding answers from the school, Quba Institute.

"We tried to stay calm, but when your child is out there you do all you got to do to go get him," Sanders said.

The parents say their 7-year-old son Atif Kayzar was left on the hot school bus for four hours after school.

They only found out that their son was still on the bus after numerous calls were made to the school when Atif never made it home.

Someone went to the schoolyard and checked the bus. That's were Atif was found asleep in the back seat.

Silver posted a Facebook Live video to her page.

"So you left my son in the bus and you went home," she said in the video.

Quba Institute says the bus driver was new and did not check the bus before leaving.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to be checked out for dehydration and a headache.

"There needs to be some way that they make sure that everything on that checklist is done. They need someone to go behind them. They need to do a couple of sessions with the driver to make sure," Sanders said.

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia says the bus driver's behavior is unacceptable and their response was immediate dismissal.

The parents have filed a police report. Their son is expected to be OK.
