Man dies in pressroom accident at Lehigh Valley newspaper

(Shutterstock)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
A contractor working at a Pennsylvania newspaper has died after being pinned underneath a piece of machinery that was being removed from the pressroom.

The Lehigh County coroner says the man became trapped at The Morning Call in Allentown Tuesday afternoon. Crews have been dismantling the printing press after the paper's printing operations moved to Jersey City, New Jersey.

The coroner says the victim is a 32-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida. His name wasn't immediately released.

The Morning Call reports that newsroom workers heard a loud boom shortly after 5 p.m. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Publisher and editor Robert York expressed "heartfelt sympathy" to the man's family and says the company is cooperating with authorities. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the contractor's death.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsaccidentnewspaperAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News