Bucks County authorities are looking for a man who tried to steal a car from a gas station while the owner was outside pumping gas.Police released surveillance video taken just before 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Sunoco along the 8000 block of New Falls Road in Levittown.In the video, a man in his twenties gets into the driver's seat of the car while the owner is pumping gas.The car lurches forward a few feet and then the suspect gets out and walks off.During this time the owner's young child was buckled into a car seat in the rear of the vehicle.Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911, while anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to contact P/O Edward Elmore at (215) 949-9100 ex. 406.------