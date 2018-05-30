Man attempts to steal car with child inside from Bucks County gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Attempted car theft at Levittown gas station, as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bucks County authorities are looking for a man who tried to steal a car from a gas station while the owner was outside pumping gas.

Police released surveillance video taken just before 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Sunoco along the 8000 block of New Falls Road in Levittown.

In the video, a man in his twenties gets into the driver's seat of the car while the owner is pumping gas.

The car lurches forward a few feet and then the suspect gets out and walks off.

During this time the owner's young child was buckled into a car seat in the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911, while anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to contact P/O Edward Elmore at (215) 949-9100 ex. 406.

------
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar theftsurveillance video
