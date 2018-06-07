6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

Mann Center ushers in summer with full lineup of musical stars

The sounds of summer are back.

For 42 years, The Mann Center for the Performing Arts has been a warm weather tradition, and the month of June is jam-packed with a full lineup of performances.

"We have everything from classical to country to bluegrass to R&B," Catherine Cahill, President and CEO of The Mann Center for the Performing Arts says.

Plus some interesting pairings. On June 19th, The Who takes the stage with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia with lead singer Roger Daltry singing Tommy, the first ever rock opera.

"This is going to be a sensational evening," Cahill enthuses, "And something that we've never had at the Mann before."

The Barenaked Ladies are making a stop on their Last Summer on Earth Tour.

"This is celebrating their 15th album Fake Nudes, and what's particularly special about this evening," Cahill says. "Every online ticket comes with a digital download of this new album."

Movies at the Mann are back for another season and get ready to dance at the first ever Summer Block Party featuring some of Philly's very own on June 30th.

"We are thrilled to have our three-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and poet and of course actress, Jill Scott, with Boyz II Men, DJ Jazzy Jeff and some other special guests," Cahill says. "It is going to be quite the lineup."

Audiences can also enjoy the sights and sounds of New Orleans with jazz singer Harry Connick Jr.

"New Orleans is celebrating their tricentennial," Cahill explains, "So this is sort of a special evening for us to have him come home, if you will, on our Philadelphia stage."

For all of the shows this summer, bring your favorite food and drinks; picnics on the lawn are always welcome.

"There's no place better than to spend a glorious summer evening than here at the Mann." Cahill promises.

The Mann Center's summer season runs thru September 29th. You can find tickets and show times at TheArtsInPhilly.com.

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-546-7900
