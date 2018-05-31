BUSINESS

Delaware casinos to begin sports betting next week

A man watches a baseball game in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DOVER, Del. --
Delaware officials are planning to begin full-scale sports betting next week, wasting no time after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to implement wagering schemes.

Officials said Thursday that full-scale sports betting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Delaware's three casinos. The offerings will include single-game and championship wagering on professional baseball, football, hockey, basketball, soccer, golf, and auto racing.

That means Delaware casinos will be able to take wagers on the NBA finals, which were to begin Thursday night and could run through June 17.

Delaware was able to get a quick start because of prewritten sports betting legislation that was passed in 2009 and a pre-existing wagering system that offers multigame parlay bets on National Football League games.

