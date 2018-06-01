SPORTS

Sixers consider dismissing Bryan Colangelo over Twitter scandal, ESPN reports

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As a Philadelphia 76ers internal probe into anonymous Twitter accounts has become increasingly focused on the wife of president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo, franchise ownership is seriously considering Colangelo's dismissal, league sources told ESPN.

The probe hasn't been completed, and a final decision has yet to be rendered, but the fallout froma report by The Ringer that connected Twitter accounts unleashing privileged information and provocative attacks surrounding the Sixers has left ownership flushed with embarrassment and anger -- and Colangelo fighting for his professional life, league sources said.

Colangelo, a two-time past NBA Executive of the Year, has discussed with ownership and upper management the possibility that his wife, Barbara Bottini, may have been involved in the postings of the tweets from so-called burner accounts, league sources said.

So far, Philadelphia ownership has shown little, if any, inclination to separate Colangelo's culpability in the matter should a family member or close associate be proven responsible for the postings, league sources said.

While many of Colangelo's staff with the Sixers are bracing for his dismissal, some are still holding on to hope that he can somehow survive this firestorm with this job, sources say.

Action News spoke with fans, who had a variety of reactions.

