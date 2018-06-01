PETS & ANIMALS

2 missing Philadelphia Zoo peacocks found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

One peacock that wandered from Philadelphia Zoo found dead. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The day after one of four missing peacocks was found dead, the Philadelphia Zoo reported some good news on Friday - two of their missing peacocks have been found safe.

The zoo says it received a tip email that the missing birds were spotted by a passerby near the equestrian center in Fairmount Park.

The Good Samaritan stayed by the birds until zoo staff arrived to retrieve the birds.

The zoo says both birds "appear healthy if a little hungry, have been examined by the veterinary staff, and are currently being housed behind-the-scenes."

The two recovered peacocks were among four who escaped the zoo on Thursday. At one point they wandered onto the Schuylkill Expressway creating a traffic jam. One was later found deceased along a stretch of the highway.

Back at the zoo, other young peacocks - who are more likely to wander - have been moved into the same area with the two recovered birds while they review long-term plans with the free-ranging peacock flock.

The search continues for the remaining peacock.

Zoo officials asked people not to approach the peacock because it may be nervous being out of their normal environment. Instead, people who see the peacock can send the location, day and time and a photo of the sighting if possible to peacocks@phillyzoo.org.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsphilly newstrafficanimal newsWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News