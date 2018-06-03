INSIDE STORY

A possible alternative to the proposed real estate tax hike?

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside Story: June 3, 2018 - Alternatives to the real estate tax (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): Alternatives to the real estate tax increase

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders took an in-depth look at the alternatives presented by City Council to stave-off a Real Estate Tax hike in this year's budget. (WPVI)

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders took an in-depth look at the alternatives presented by City Council to stave-off a Real Estate Tax hike in this year's budget. They also discussed the on-going diversity issue in the building trades as Mayor Kenney and City Council begin the $500 million Rebuild initiative asking for minority contract/job inclusion.
EMBED More News Videos

The panel hits on local topics, including Heroin homeless camps being cleared in Kensington and Jersey enacting healthcare coverage mandate.


Also, New Jersey becomes the second state to enact a healthcare mandate, Starbucks closes for anti-bias training and the homeless heroin camps are cleared out in Kensington.
EMBED More News Videos

A bill to prevent the Philly soda tax and a plea for some civility and humanity.


This week's panel is comprised of Ajay Raju, Dom Giordano, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Christine Flowers. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsinside story
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INSIDE STORY
Watch July 15 Inside Story: Local reaction to SCOTUS nomination
Inside Story: National Immigration debate comes to Philly
Watch Inside Story: Mayor Kenney responds to audit of city accounting
Watch June 27 Inside Story: Migration separation story reaches Del. Valley
Watch Inside Story: What is happening with the city of Philadelphia's finances?
More inside story
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News