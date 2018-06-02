Pilot makes emergency landing in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Pilot makes emergency landing in Northeast Philadelphia. Watch this report from Action News at 6pm on June 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The pilot of a small plane walked away unharmed after a making an emergency landing at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

It happened Saturday morning.

The pilot radioed the control tower that the landing gear on his Piper Saratoga had failed and that he would be bringing the plane down belly-first.

The landing was successful. No one was injured.

The airport was shut down for several hours as crews worked to remove the damaged aircraft from the runway.

It was back open by 2 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsemergency landingNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News