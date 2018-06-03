The Philadelphia Eagles will take a break from spring workouts on Tuesday to visit the White House. In the meantime, they're also taking time out for some philanthropic efforts.Tight end Zach Ertz held his first annual Football Camp Saturday at Ridley High School in Delaware County.Ertz says it's his way of giving back to the Philadelphia area."No matter whether it's football or life, the work ethic has got to be topnotch. Football is a game, but the game of life is much bigger than this," Ertz said.The first through eighth graders got plenty of expert coaching - and Ertz got in some selfies with the kids, as well."It's a lot of fun giving back to the community. The city of Philadelphia has meant so much to me and my family, so just to be out here with the kids is extremely rewarding for me personally, and hopefully, they take a lot out of it, too," Ertz said.------