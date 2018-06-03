7 arrested, officer injured in Hamilton Mall fight

Viewer Video: Police respond to Hamilton Mall on June 3, 2018. Credit: John Snyder/Facebook

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Seven people were arrested and a police officer was assaulted during a brawl inside the Hamilton Mall in Atlantic County.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department was alerted Saturday to a report of an advertised fight on social media between two juveniles.

Police say earlier in the day, several small altercations occurred; they were quickly handled and one juvenile female was arrested for disorderly conduct.

On Saturday evening, police received reports of a large group of young adults congregating in several areas of the mall, particularly in the food court.

While officers on the scene attempted to escort the groups out of the mall for disorderly conduct, police say people began throwing chairs and other debris in the food court. Additionally, they say multiple people began to fight.

As police cleared the area, they arrested two 18-year-old men and five juveniles under the age of 18.

The men, identified as Amir Vaughn and Theron Parrish-Jordan, both of May's Landing, were charged with disorderly conduct.

Police say charges for the five juvenile males include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

One Township of Hamilton Police Supervisor was assaulted in the incident, police say. He sustained a minor injury.

The supervisor was taken to AtlantiCare Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say additional charges are pending further investigation.

