TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of Roosevelt Boulevard

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash shuts down inner drive of Boulevard: Annie McCormic reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A multi-vehicle crash shut down both the North and Southbound inner drives of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville for some time Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Mascher Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

One of the vehicles involved careened into the side of an auto body business.

A 30 year old was taken in serious condition to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. There is no word on any other injuries.

Police are not saying what caused the accident at this time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscar crashtraffic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
6 injured when car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Pa.
More traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News