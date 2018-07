The Funplex

Pining for a day trip down the shore but can't manage the trek? Jeannette Reyes shows us a family-run spot much further inland offering the taste of the beach and boardwalk.3320-24 Route 38, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054856-273-9061182 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936973-428-1166----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.