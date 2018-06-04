ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. --Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded to a Robbinsville Township residence for an investigation into the deaths of an adult man and woman.
According to officials, a preliminary investigation inside the home on the 100 block of on Robbinsville-Edinburgh Road suggests that the deaths stem from a murder-suicide.
The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
