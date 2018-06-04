SOCIETY

Collingswood firefighters honored for heroic rescue

EMBED </>More Videos

Collingswood firefighters honored: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 4, 2018 (WPVI)

By
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Several Collingswood Fire Department firefighters were honored Monday night for their heroic efforts in saving two women from a burning home last month.

Firefighters Stephen Reustle, Kyle Jarozynski, Adam Stuhlemmer and Captain Robert Fox all were honored for the May 8 rescue from a house fire in the 1100 block of Haddon Avenue.

"The first lady jumped out the window," said Reustle. "I caught her in my arms. She knocked my helmet off."

Reustle said as the men were at the top of the ladder with thick, black smoke pouring out of the window, he could see another face.

"I said 'Holy cow! There's another person in here,'" he said.

Fox said they knew it was a hectic situation.

"Very dangerous, but we did what we had to do," he said.

The crews responded just minutes after the early morning call went out. The women only suffered minor injuries.

"The three of us came down the ladder with the captain behind us, backing us up the entire time," said Reustle.

The fire chief along with the mayor and borough commissioners shared their pride with the team Monday night.

"They train constantly on this and over," said Fire Chief Keith Davis. "Everything they did that night was above and beyond what I'd expect them to do."

The chief also said the two victims should be commended, as they knew to shut the door in the room where they were trapped and to kick out the window. He said it was those quick decisions made a difference.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsaward
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News