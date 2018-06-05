WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are searching for two gunmen who shot a 15-year-old in West Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 43rd Street and Haverford Avenue.
Police say the boy suffered a graze wound to the back of the neck. They found the victim conscious and still walking around a few blocks away.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is speaking with detectives.
Police say the suspects were wearing ski masks.
------
