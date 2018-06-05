SHOOTING

15-year-old shot in West Philadelphia, search for suspects continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen shot in West Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for two gunmen who shot a 15-year-old in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 43rd Street and Haverford Avenue.

Police say the boy suffered a graze wound to the back of the neck. They found the victim conscious and still walking around a few blocks away.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is speaking with detectives.

Police say the suspects were wearing ski masks.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingteenagerWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News