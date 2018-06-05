TRAFFIC

Overturned dump truck spills ash, blocks Route 1 near Christiana Mall

Dump truck overturns in Delaware: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
An overturned dump truck has created traffic delays on Route 1 near the Christiana Mall.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Route 273 in Christiana.

The truck was carrying ash, a byproduct of burned-off coal.



The ash is sticky and making it difficult for road crews to remove.

The crash shut down both sides of Route 1 for a period time. The southbound lanes were opened around 5 a.m. The northbound lanes remain closed.

Chopper 6 showed traffic backed up approaching the scene. Drivers were being diverted off of Route 1.

No injuries have been reported.

