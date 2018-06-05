EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=870248" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The operator of an excavator pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter today in the deadly collapse of a building at 22nd and Market in Philadelphia.

A jury has found the Salvation Army, an adjacent building owner and other defendants liable.

It has been five years since a building collapsed at 22nd and Market streets in Center City, killing six people in the heavy rubble.On Tuesday, a memorial park was dedicated to those victims at the site of their tragic deaths.A dozen other people were also injured, when a building under demolition fell onto the Salvation Army store next door.A contractor and the excavator operator are both serving prison sentences for their roles in the collapse.The memorial includes three tall granite stones with the victims' names etched onto them.------