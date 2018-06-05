Memorial honors victims of Center City building collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Building collapse memorial dedicated: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
It has been five years since a building collapsed at 22nd and Market streets in Center City, killing six people in the heavy rubble.



On Tuesday, a memorial park was dedicated to those victims at the site of their tragic deaths.

A dozen other people were also injured, when a building under demolition fell onto the Salvation Army store next door.

EMBED More News Videos

The operator of an excavator pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter today in the deadly collapse of a building at 22nd and Market in Philadelphia.



A contractor and the excavator operator are both serving prison sentences for their roles in the collapse.

The memorial includes three tall granite stones with the victims' names etched onto them.

EMBED More News Videos

A jury has found the Salvation Army, an adjacent building owner and other defendants liable.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscollapsesalvation armymemorialCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Owner, charity liable in Center City collapse that killed 6
$227 million settlement in Center City collapse
$95.6M awarded to Phila. building collapse survivor
Excavator pleads guilty in deadly Center City collapse
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News