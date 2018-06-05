CENTER CITY (WPVI) --It has been five years since a building collapsed at 22nd and Market streets in Center City, killing six people in the heavy rubble.
On Tuesday, a memorial park was dedicated to those victims at the site of their tragic deaths.
A dozen other people were also injured, when a building under demolition fell onto the Salvation Army store next door.
A contractor and the excavator operator are both serving prison sentences for their roles in the collapse.
The memorial includes three tall granite stones with the victims' names etched onto them.
