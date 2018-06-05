TECHNOLOGY

Pa. students given bulletproof backpack panels developed by local company

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
A company based in Glen Mills, Pa. made headlines last month after creating foam-like inserts to protect kids from sports injuries that can be fatal.

Now, Unequal Technology has unveiled its newest, and perhaps most sobering, products.

Founder Robert Vito handed out bulletproof backpack panels to 8th graders at the Saint Cornelius School in Chadds Ford Monday morning.

The company was asked to design a ballistic shield that would protect against rounds from a 357 and a 44 caliber hand gun.

And this week they unveiled them in the real world.

Not only were students given donated shields, Saint Cornelius is now one of the first schools in the country to have its entire faculty armored with bulletproof protection.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologypennsylvania newsbusinessschool shootingschoolChadds Ford Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Fortnite pro tournament to kick off next weekend
Twitter to purge suspicious and dormant accounts
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
More Technology
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News