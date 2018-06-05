A company based in Glen Mills, Pa. made headlines last month after creating foam-like inserts to protect kids from sports injuries that can be fatal.Now, Unequal Technology has unveiled its newest, and perhaps most sobering, products.Founder Robert Vito handed out bulletproof backpack panels to 8th graders at the Saint Cornelius School in Chadds Ford Monday morning.The company was asked to design a ballistic shield that would protect against rounds from a 357 and a 44 caliber hand gun.And this week they unveiled them in the real world.Not only were students given donated shields, Saint Cornelius is now one of the first schools in the country to have its entire faculty armored with bulletproof protection.-----