STYLE & FASHION

Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55 in apparent suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Designer Kate Spade found dead: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on June 5, 2018. (Shutterstock / AP)

By COLLEEN LONG
NEW YORK --
Kate Spade, a fashion designer known for her sleek handbags, was found hanged in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

The 55-year-old left a note at the scene and was found by housekeeping at about 10:20 a.m. It's not clear how long she had been dead. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

The officials said she was found with a red scarf around her neck attached to a doorknob. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

PHOTOS: The Life of Kate Spade


The company she founded, Kate Spade New York, now has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

A company representative did not immediately respond to phone and e-mail requests.

Spade, who was an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine, launched her company with husband Andy in their apartment in 1993. She started the company based on six shapes of bags that she thought every working woman needed. It created a smash.

"I grew up in the Midwest, where you have to have it (a fashion item) because you like it, not because you're supposed to have it," the Kansas City, Mo., native told The Associated Press in 2004. "For our customers, fashion is in the right place in their life. It's an adornment, not an obsession."

PHOTOS: Celebrities who have died in 2018


From the original boxy handbags, she expanded into shoes, luggage and other accessories, as well as a home line, stationery, and three books. Spade won multiple awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and was named a "giant of design" by House Beautiful magazine.

"As an accessory, a great bag that takes the outfit somewhere else is interesting," she told the AP in a 2000 interview.

She walked away from the company in 2007, a year after it was acquired from the Neiman Marcus Group for $125 million by the company then known as Liz Claiborne Inc.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $2.4 billion, seeking to broaden its appeal.

Meanwhile, Spade and her husband started a new handbag company a few years ago, Frances Valentine. And she changed her name to Katherine Noel Frances Valentine Brosnahan Spade, she said in an NPR interview this year.

In addition to her husband, Spade is survived by a daughter, born in 2005.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashionobituaryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News