Seriously damaged roads causing problems in West Philadelphia

Seriously damaged roads causing problems in West Philadelphia: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., June 5, 2018 (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Several commuters and drivers have complained to Action News about several seriously damaged roads in West Philadelphia leading into Cobbs Creek.

People who live and work in the area say driving around this part of the city lately has been a nightmare.

Titus Jones of Hunting Park says, "I have actually had a couple incidents where my car got damaged while driving through West Philadelphia."

The situation is even worse for people who take the bus.

"I catch SEPTA. It's murder because lots of people, they keep hearing the bus driver saying it's going to be a detour," said Robert Robinson.

Capree Phillips of North Philadelphia couldn't agree more.

"Suppose someone has to be somewhere, to work or something, on time, and you got to take a detour. That has happened to me before, being late to work because of a detour because of things like this," she said.

We reached out to the Philadelphia Streets Department to find out how long it will be before these potholes are repaired.

They replied with an email, reading in part: "Some of these may not be potholes but other street defects requiring some more detailed repair work."

Whatever the problem might be, neighbors and business owners in the area hope something is done sometime soon.
