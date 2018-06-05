Lost sleep not just hurting our health, but economy too

It's no surprise that many Americans don't get enough sleep.Now a new study shows it's not just bad for your health, it's hurts our economy.About 35-percent of Americans say they're not getting enough sleep.It almost seems like a luxury in an age of single parents, social media, 24/7 work schedules.And the number of people reporting inadequate sleep is increasuing.For some, the problem is a sleep disorder.Researchers in Australia crunched the numbers for the first time, and found the financial cost of a lack of sleep is about 45-billion dollars.That's about 61-hundred dollars per person.Experts say the toll in the U-S is likely similar.In addition to the health costs, there's also a loss of productivity in the workplace, plus the risk of highway accidents and workplace injuries.Many sleeping disorders can lead to heart problems, diabetes and depression, and that equates to healthcare costs.The way to lower that cost?Healthy sleep - going to sleep at the same time every night, even on weekends.And using the bedroom for sleeping, not as a TV room.Cutting out caffeine is also a big help, since even caffeine consumed early in the day can keep you awake.Don't forget to turn out the lights in your bedroom; our eyes need dark to put us to sleep.