Action News Morning Team dances 'The Floss'

Calling the Backpack Kid! We may need your help on Action News Mornings.It began with a report Wednesday morning about a dance competition between a young boy and a TSA worker at the airport in Orlando, Florida.Seven-year-old Preston was "flossing" on the upper deck when he caught the TSA agent's attention on the floor below.The agent joined him.Preston can floss with the best of them; he was returning home from a dance competition.After reporting the story, the Action News Morning Team just had to join in on the fun themselves.Matt Pellman and Karen Rogers tried their best.But it was Tamala Edwards who proved she's been practicing 'The Floss.' She says she learned it from her son Rocco.As for Matt O'Donnell, he sat out this dance competition, saying he'll perfect it off the air.'Flossing' became popular after an Instagram video by the 'Backpack Kid,' a 15-year-old Georgia boy named Russell Horning. After posting his video online, he became an internet sensation and stole the show during an appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' with Katy Perry.------