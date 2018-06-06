6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Chimichurri Steak Salad

EMBED </>More Videos

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 6, 2018. (WPVI)

By
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli creates a Chimichurri Steak Salad with the chef-owner of Simply Good Jars.

The Meal: Simply Good Jar's Chef/Owner Jared Cannon's Chimichurri Steak Salad

3-4oz skirt steak seasoned with salt
Chef Tip: Use more salt than you think you need, as about 40% sticks to the grill
Chef Tip: You can season with pepper too

Cook steak on grill for about 90 seconds on each side
Chef Tip: Cook on medium to medium high; you want enough heat to caramelize the meat

While the steak is cooking, make your dressing & prepare your salad



Dressing:
1/4c lemon juice
1tsp aji amarillo paste
Chef Tip: It's yellow chili paste made in Peru; if you can't find it, just skip it
Chef Tip: you can also season with salt & pepper to taste

1 Tbsp dijon mustard

Mix all ingredients in blender
Pour in 1 cup olive oil sprinkled with dried dill weed
Blend till smooth

Salad:
2 cups Baby arugula tossed in dressing
Chef Tip: Dress the lettuce only then top with veggies

2ea Radish, sliced
1oz Fennel, sliced
1oz Feta cheese, crumbled
1 oz Cucumber, sliced
Salt + pepper to taste

Slice steak thin & lay on top of the salad
ENJOY

Chef Tip: let the steak rest for 30 seconds before you cut it to allow the juices to seep back into the meat
Chef Tip: You can substitute salmon or tofu

The Deal:
20% off a 1 week subscription to Simply Good Jars. Valid through Wednesday, June 13th.
https://simplygoodjars.com/subscribe/
PROMO CODE: 6minmeals

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food6 minute meals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Dewey Burger
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Southwest Salmon Salad
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Buddakan's Chicken & Ginger Dumplings
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's Beef & Mushroom Skewers
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken
More 6 minute meals
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News