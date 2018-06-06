6 Minute Meal & Deal: Simply Good Jars' Chimichurri Steak Salad

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli creates a Chimichurri Steak Salad with the chef-owner of Simply Good Jars.3-4oz skirt steak seasoned with saltChef Tip: Use more salt than you think you need, as about 40% sticks to the grillChef Tip: You can season with pepper tooCook steak on grill for about 90 seconds on each sideChef Tip: Cook on medium to medium high; you want enough heat to caramelize the meatWhile the steak is cooking, make your dressing & prepare your saladDressing:1/4c lemon juice1tsp aji amarillo pasteChef Tip: It's yellow chili paste made in Peru; if you can't find it, just skip itChef Tip: you can also season with salt & pepper to taste1 Tbsp dijon mustardMix all ingredients in blenderPour in 1 cup olive oil sprinkled with dried dill weedBlend till smoothSalad:2 cups Baby arugula tossed in dressingChef Tip: Dress the lettuce only then top with veggies2ea Radish, sliced1oz Fennel, sliced1oz Feta cheese, crumbled1 oz Cucumber, slicedSalt + pepper to tasteSlice steak thin & lay on top of the saladENJOYChef Tip: let the steak rest for 30 seconds before you cut it to allow the juices to seep back into the meatChef Tip: You can substitute salmon or tofu20% off a 1 week subscription to Simply Good Jars. Valid through Wednesday, June 13th.PROMO CODE: 6minmeals------