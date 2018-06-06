STYLE & FASHION

Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'

EMBED </>More Videos

Kate Spade dies of apparent suicide. Diana Macedo reports during Action News Mornings on June 6, 2018. (WPVI)

by Kate Larsen
NEW YORK --
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her home this morning after an apparent suicide.

The eponymous designer was found hanging by a scarf in her New York City home. The New York Times reports that Spade left a note for her 13-year-old daughter, saying that what happened was not the teen's fault. Spade was 55 years old.

RELATED: Designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide

Spade's handbag line is loved by a generation of American women who grew up in the 90's alongside Spade's brand, which evolved into a fashion and lifestyle empire.

But according to her sister, Spade's health did not match her sunny style.

RELATED: Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag

Reta Saffo told the Kansas City Star the past three or four years, Spade suffered from debilitating mental illness and that her suicide was "not unexpected". Saffo told the paper she frequently visited her sister in New York and Napa, where Spade had a vacation home.

She was trying to convince her sister to seek treatment.

RELATED: After Kate Spade's death, fans share what storied designer's work meant to them

When Robin Williams committed suicide in 2014, Saffo said Spade was interested in the news, saying "she kept watching it and watching it over and over. I think the plan was already in motion even as far back as then."

After multiple attempts to help her sister Saffo said she finally "let go," adding, "sometimes you simply cannot save people from themselves."
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionobituaryu.s. & worldentertainmentsuicidemental healthcelebritycelebrity deathsfamous deathNew York
Related
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
Celebrities who have passed away recently
STYLE & FASHION
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
Fans remember Kate Spade: 'Symbols of confidence, independence'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News