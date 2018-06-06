PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins responds to White House snub with signs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins delivered a powerful response to the defending Super Bowl champions being disinvited to the White House without saying a word.

A day after the Eagles had been scheduled to see President Donald Trump, in an event that was eventually canceled, Jenkins held up about a dozen handwritten signs Wednesday, standing in silence as a large crowd of reporters continued to ask him questions.
Head Coach Doug Pederson said earlier Wednesday that he was excited to go to the White House to be honored for his team's Super Bowl victory.

But like Jenkins, many players made it clear on Wednesday: They did not share their coach's excitement.

Eagles left it up to individual players to decide whether they would go. When they informed the White House only a handful of players would attend, the trip was canceled.
Despite the widespread attention to Tuesday's events, other players said Wednesday it was not a distraction.

"For us, we don't feel any chaos in here. All we feel is a team that is really unified, trying to get better," said Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long. "You walk through the halls the past two days and there's zero difference in our interaction, the mood of the team, anything like that."

"This team is really tight," he added. "You don't win championships without being that way, and we're trying to take the steps to put us in a position to compete again."

"Everything that transpired yesterday definitely makes us a lot closer," said Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks.

Even while saying he would have been excited about the trip, Pederson said, "it's over, it's behind us, we're moving on."

