Two men were wounded by gunfire in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening.Chooper 6 was over the scene on the 2300 block of N. 15th Steet just before 7 p.m.Police said someone opened fire hitting two men.According to officials, one man, 22, was hit in the backside and was taken to Temple University Hosptial by a responding officer.Police said the second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the back. He was taken by a private car to Temple University Hospital.No arrests have been made.There is no word on a motive for the shooting.------