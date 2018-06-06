NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Two men were wounded by gunfire in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening.
Chooper 6 was over the scene on the 2300 block of N. 15th Steet just before 7 p.m.
Police said someone opened fire hitting two men.
According to officials, one man, 22, was hit in the backside and was taken to Temple University Hosptial by a responding officer.
Police said the second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the back. He was taken by a private car to Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
There is no word on a motive for the shooting.
