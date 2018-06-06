Two men critical following shooting in North Philadelphia shooting

Chopper 6 over the scene of a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two men were wounded by gunfire in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

Chooper 6 was over the scene on the 2300 block of N. 15th Steet just before 7 p.m.

Police said someone opened fire hitting two men.

According to officials, one man, 22, was hit in the backside and was taken to Temple University Hosptial by a responding officer.

Police said the second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the back. He was taken by a private car to Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

